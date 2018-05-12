Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Shares Gap Up to $19.84

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.42, but opened at $19.84. Diamond Offshore Drilling shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 86254 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DO shares. ValuEngine raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.89 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc Gerard Rex Edwards sold 78,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $1,561,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 22.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,342,386 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 246,761 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 50.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 37.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,810,868 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after buying an additional 497,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,346 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

