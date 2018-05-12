Delta Air Lines (DAL) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DAL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.05.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,810,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,516,223. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.09. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,569,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $1,383,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,709,525.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 498,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 31,164 shares during the period. Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co now owns 29,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

