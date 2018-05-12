DBV Technologies (DBVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.
DBVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup set a $57.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
Shares of DBV Technologies traded up $0.47, hitting $23.59, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.
