DBV Technologies (DBVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

DBVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup set a $57.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of DBV Technologies traded up $0.47, hitting $23.59, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,007,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,389,000 after acquiring an additional 977,491 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in DBV Technologies by 3,604.2% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 978,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after buying an additional 952,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in DBV Technologies by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 816,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 527,488 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its position in DBV Technologies by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 115,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 55,860 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,230,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

