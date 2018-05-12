Daqo New Energy (DQ) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Daqo New Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.7100177178847 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of DQ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.11. 248,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.01. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $103.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

