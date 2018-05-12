CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price target on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on CytomX Therapeutics to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics traded up $0.13, hitting $22.92, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 693,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,825. The stock has a market cap of $949.55 million, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.95. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $23.13.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.10% and a negative net margin of 67.88%. research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $84,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rachel Humphrey sold 23,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,036. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,490,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,571,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,870,000 after buying an additional 586,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,678,000 after buying an additional 212,423 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,797,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 177,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

