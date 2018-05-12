Cyder Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (CYDER)

Cyder (CURRENCY:CYDER) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Cyder coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cyder has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Cyder has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $763.00 worth of Cyder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00143954 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00021051 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Copico (XCPO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000481 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000404 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Cyder

Cyder (CRYPTO:CYDER) is a coin. Cyder’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins. The official website for Cyder is cydercoin.com

Buying and Selling Cyder

Cyder can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyder using one of the exchanges listed above.

