Cyclacel (CYCC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cyclacel (NASDAQ:CYCC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

Cyclacel stock remained flat at $$1.38 during trading hours on Friday. 58,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,732. Cyclacel has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

Get Cyclacel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.