CVS Health (CVS) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.10

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.66 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

Shares of CVS Health traded up $1.97, reaching $64.41, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 15,335,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,178. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,276,611.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

