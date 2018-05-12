Curriculum Vitae (CVH) Price Hits $0.0184 on Major Exchanges

Curriculum Vitae (CURRENCY:CVH) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Curriculum Vitae token can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curriculum Vitae has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar. Curriculum Vitae has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $89,980.00 worth of Curriculum Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004342 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00022381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000816 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00758571 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00053626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00153073 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002088 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019586 BTC.

Curriculum Vitae Token Profile

Curriculum Vitae’s total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Curriculum Vitae is /r/CVH_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curriculum Vitae’s official Twitter account is @CVChainOfficial . The official website for Curriculum Vitae is www.cvh.io

Buying and Selling Curriculum Vitae

Curriculum Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curriculum Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curriculum Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curriculum Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

