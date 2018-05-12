Critical Review: Ford Motor (F) versus Spartan Motors (SPAR)

Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Ford Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Spartan Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Ford Motor pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spartan Motors pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ford Motor and Spartan Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 1 14 6 0 2.24 Spartan Motors 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ford Motor presently has a consensus target price of $12.82, indicating a potential upside of 14.56%. Spartan Motors has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.84%. Given Spartan Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spartan Motors is more favorable than Ford Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Ford Motor and Spartan Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 4.86% 21.31% 2.85% Spartan Motors 2.98% 10.21% 5.51%

Volatility & Risk

Ford Motor has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spartan Motors has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ford Motor and Spartan Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $156.78 billion 0.28 $7.60 billion $1.78 6.29 Spartan Motors $707.10 million 0.81 $15.93 million $0.43 37.56

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Motors. Ford Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spartan Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Ford Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Spartan Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ford Motor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Spartan Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. The company's Financial Services segment offers various automotive financing products to and through automotive dealers. Its financing products comprise retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. This segment also offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and improvement of dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment provides walk-in vans, cutaway vans, truck bodies, and parts and accessories for use in e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Spartan Upfit Services, and Reach brands. This segment also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and distributes related aftermarket parts and accessories. The Emergency Response Vehicles segment provides emergency response cabs and chassis, pumpers, aerial ladder components for fire trucks, rescue equipment, tankers, and parts and accessories under the Spartan, Smeal, Ladder Tower, and UST brands, as well as offers body, aerial, pump, drivetrain, and chassis repair and maintenance services. The Specialty Chassis and Vehicles segment offers motor home chassis; and defense and specialty chassis and vehicles, as well as provides related aftermarket parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis. The company sells its products through a network of independent truck dealers, original equipment manufacturers, dealer distributors, leasing companies, and municipalities and other governmental entities, as well as to commercial and individual end users. Spartan Motors, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Charlotte, Michigan.

