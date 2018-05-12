Critical Analysis: Pointer Telocation (PNTR) versus The Competition

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ: PNTR) is one of 43 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pointer Telocation to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pointer Telocation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pointer Telocation 21.14% 17.26% 10.68% Pointer Telocation Competitors -330.29% -29.65% -15.31%

Pointer Telocation has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pointer Telocation’s competitors have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Pointer Telocation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Pointer Telocation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pointer Telocation and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pointer Telocation $78.15 million $16.51 million 12.95 Pointer Telocation Competitors $4.86 billion $256.26 million 18.90

Pointer Telocation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pointer Telocation. Pointer Telocation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pointer Telocation and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pointer Telocation 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pointer Telocation Competitors 297 1339 1840 105 2.49

Pointer Telocation presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.14%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 18.48%. Given Pointer Telocation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pointer Telocation is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Pointer Telocation competitors beat Pointer Telocation on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Pointer Telocation Company Profile

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services. The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products, such as fleet management products, including remote monitoring and control solutions comprising command and control center, and communications infrastructure; asset management products; and SVR products. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

