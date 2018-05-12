Credit Suisse Group Boosts Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Price Target to $42.00

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PAHC. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.80.

Phibro Animal Health traded up $0.25, reaching $43.80, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 46,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Phibro Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Bfi Co., Llc sold 12,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $481,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $962,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jack Bendheim sold 24,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $961,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,741 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Piermont Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

