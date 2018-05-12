Covenant Transport (CVTI) and Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Financial Comparison

Covenant Transport (NASDAQ: CVTI) and Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Covenant Transport and Old Dominion Freight Line’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covenant Transport $705.01 million 0.81 $55.43 million $0.84 36.92 Old Dominion Freight Line $3.36 billion 3.60 $463.77 million $4.36 33.74

Old Dominion Freight Line has higher revenue and earnings than Covenant Transport. Old Dominion Freight Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covenant Transport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Covenant Transport and Old Dominion Freight Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covenant Transport 8.32% 7.65% 3.10% Old Dominion Freight Line 14.38% 18.47% 13.40%

Dividends

Old Dominion Freight Line pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Covenant Transport does not pay a dividend. Old Dominion Freight Line pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Covenant Transport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Covenant Transport shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Old Dominion Freight Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Covenant Transport has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Dominion Freight Line has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Covenant Transport and Old Dominion Freight Line, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covenant Transport 0 1 3 0 2.75 Old Dominion Freight Line 2 6 4 0 2.17

Covenant Transport currently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.80%. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus target price of $136.82, suggesting a potential downside of 6.98%. Given Covenant Transport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Covenant Transport is more favorable than Old Dominion Freight Line.

Summary

Old Dominion Freight Line beats Covenant Transport on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covenant Transport

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage services and accounts receivable factoring. It serves transportation companies, such as freight forwarders, less-than-truckload carriers, and third-party logistics providers; and traditional truckload customers, including manufacturers, retailers, and food and beverage shippers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 2,559 tractors and 7,134 trailers. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 8,316 tractors, as well as operated 228 service and 39 maintenance centers. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, North Carolina.

