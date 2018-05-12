Corium International (CORI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, May 14th. Analysts expect Corium International to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Corium International had a negative net margin of 148.07% and a negative return on equity of 403.15%. The company had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. On average, analysts expect Corium International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corium International traded down $0.18, reaching $9.19, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 260,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,745. Corium International has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CORI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on shares of Corium International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Corium International in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

