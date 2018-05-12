Convergys (CVG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Convergys (NYSE:CVG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

CVG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Convergys in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Convergys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE CVG traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,158,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,068. Convergys has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Convergys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Convergys will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This is an increase from Convergys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Convergys’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

In other news, CEO Andrea J. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,212,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Convergys by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 36,341 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Convergys by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Convergys by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 123,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Convergys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Convergys by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 912,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,444,000 after purchasing an additional 377,481 shares during the last quarter.

Convergys Company Profile

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

