Contrasting Visa (V) and The Competition

Visa (NYSE: V) is one of 119 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Visa to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Visa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Visa has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa’s competitors have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Visa pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Visa pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 27.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Visa has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Visa and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 2 29 0 2.94 Visa Competitors 737 3662 7088 287 2.59

Visa presently has a consensus target price of $137.66, suggesting a potential upside of 4.43%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 5.25%. Given Visa’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Visa has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Visa and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $18.36 billion $6.70 billion 37.88 Visa Competitors $2.54 billion $351.44 million 10.61

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Visa is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 48.18% 33.90% 13.93% Visa Competitors 5.40% 6.94% 1.78%

Summary

Visa beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. The company also offers gateway services for merchants to accept, process, and reconcile payments; manage fraud; and safeguard payment security online, as well as processing services for participating issuers of visa debit, prepaid, and ATM payment products. In addition, it provides digital products, including Visa Checkout that offers consumers an expedited, and secure payment experience for online transactions; and Visa Direct, a push payment product platform, that allows businesses, governments, and consumers to use the Visa network to transfer funds from an originating account to another via a debit, prepaid, or credit card number, as well as Visa token service that replaces the card account numbers from the transaction with a token. Further the company offers corporate (travel) and purchasing card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

