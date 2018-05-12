Contrasting Global Brass and Copper (BRSS) & Quanex (NX)

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE: BRSS) and Quanex (NYSE:NX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Get Global Brass and Copper alerts:

Global Brass and Copper pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Quanex pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Global Brass and Copper pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Quanex pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Global Brass and Copper has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quanex has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Brass and Copper and Quanex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Brass and Copper $1.56 billion 0.44 $50.90 million $2.78 11.12 Quanex $866.55 million 0.71 $18.68 million $0.77 22.79

Global Brass and Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Quanex. Global Brass and Copper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quanex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of Global Brass and Copper shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Global Brass and Copper shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Quanex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Brass and Copper and Quanex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Brass and Copper 3.03% 44.43% 9.87% Quanex 3.17% 6.72% 3.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global Brass and Copper and Quanex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Brass and Copper 0 0 0 0 N/A Quanex 0 2 1 0 2.33

Quanex has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.45%. Given Quanex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quanex is more favorable than Global Brass and Copper.

Summary

Quanex beats Global Brass and Copper on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Brass and Copper Company Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum. Its products are used in the building and housing, automotive, electronics/electrical components, munitions, and coinage markets. The Chase Brass segment manufactures and supplies brass rods in round, hexagonal, and other shapes for use in the building and housing, transportation, electronics/electrical components, and industrial machinery and equipment markets. The A.J. Oster segment processes and distributes primarily copper, brass, and aluminum sheets, strips, and coated products for use in the building and housing, automotive, and electronics/electrical components markets. The company sells its products under the Olin Brass, Chase Brass, A.J. Oster, Green Dot, and Eco Brass brands through its direct mill sales, distribution network, and third-party distributors. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Quanex Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking and fencing products, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. It sells its products to OEMs in the building products industry through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Brass and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Brass and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.