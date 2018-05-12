Contrasting Ardagh Group (ARD) and Owens-Illinois (OI)

Ardagh Group (NYSE: ARD) and Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Ardagh Group has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Owens-Illinois has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ardagh Group and Owens-Illinois, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardagh Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Owens-Illinois 0 9 2 0 2.18

Ardagh Group presently has a consensus target price of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 32.44%. Owens-Illinois has a consensus target price of $25.69, indicating a potential upside of 34.78%. Given Owens-Illinois’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Owens-Illinois is more favorable than Ardagh Group.

Dividends

Ardagh Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Owens-Illinois does not pay a dividend. Ardagh Group pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ardagh Group and Owens-Illinois’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardagh Group 1.30% -31.18% 3.92% Owens-Illinois 3.30% 46.76% 4.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Ardagh Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Owens-Illinois shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Owens-Illinois shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ardagh Group and Owens-Illinois’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardagh Group $8.63 billion 0.04 $61.03 million $1.84 9.95 Owens-Illinois $6.87 billion 0.45 $180.00 million $2.65 7.19

Owens-Illinois has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ardagh Group. Owens-Illinois is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ardagh Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Owens-Illinois beats Ardagh Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group S.A. manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends. The company also offers proprietary and non-proprietary glass containers for various end-use categories, primarily food and beverage. In addition, it is involved in glass engineering, and mold manufacturing and repair activities. The company was formerly known as Ardagh Finance Holdings S.A. and changed its name to Ardagh Group S.A. in February 2017. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Luxembourg. Ardagh Group S.A. is a subsidiary of ARD Finance S.A.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals. It offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. The company sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. Owens-Illinois, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.

