Chatham Lodging (CLDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Chatham Lodging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Chatham Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on Chatham Lodging and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Chatham Lodging alerts:

CLDT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. 153,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,945. The company has a market capitalization of $907.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Chatham Lodging has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $74.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 million. Chatham Lodging had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 9.12%. analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. Chatham Lodging’s payout ratio is currently 61.68%.

In other news, COO Dennis M. Craven bought 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $40,645.25. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,054.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Gerald Goldsmith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,328 shares in the company, valued at $482,328.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,715 shares of company stock worth $270,485. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chatham Lodging

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,516 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,018 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.