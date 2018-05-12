Cervus Equipment (CERV) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.40

Shares of Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$14.40 and last traded at C$14.45, with a volume of 8111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.09.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$17.00 to C$15.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.35.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation primarily engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, construction, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Commercial and Industrial. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles, as well as associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

