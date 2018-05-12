Centurion (CNT) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $234,365.00 and approximately $492.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centurion has traded 51.7% lower against the dollar. One Centurion coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, ExcambrioRex and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centurion alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00038084 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HomeBlockCoin (HBC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000762 BTC.

About Centurion

Centurion (CRYPTO:CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 78,877,869 coins and its circulating supply is 73,877,869 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ExcambrioRex, YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centurion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.