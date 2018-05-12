Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.68 Million

Analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will report $146.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.10 million and the lowest is $145.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $123.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $594.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $589.20 million to $602.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $644.95 million per share, with estimates ranging from $632.50 million to $654.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $140.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

CATY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,193. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 26,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,087,480.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,298,400. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,268,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,575,000 after acquiring an additional 406,681 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,597,000 after acquiring an additional 70,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 835,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,254,000 after acquiring an additional 66,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

