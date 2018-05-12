Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems traded down $0.29, hitting $24.21, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . 132,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.75. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.92. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $24.57.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. Casella Waste Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Vice Chairman Douglas R. Casella sold 6,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $184,568.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Heald sold 2,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $76,428.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,250. Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 417.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

