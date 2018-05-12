CampusCoin (CMPCO) Trading Down 11.1% This Week

CampusCoin (CURRENCY:CMPCO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. CampusCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $27,315.00 worth of CampusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CampusCoin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One CampusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003015 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 164.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013203 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CampusCoin Coin Profile

CampusCoin (CRYPTO:CMPCO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. CampusCoin’s total supply is 602,633,048 coins and its circulating supply is 402,633,048 coins. The Reddit community for CampusCoin is /r/Campuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CampusCoin’s official message board is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=16647.0 . CampusCoin’s official Twitter account is @CampusCoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . CampusCoin’s official website is www.campuscoinproject.org

Buying and Selling CampusCoin

CampusCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CampusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CampusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CampusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

