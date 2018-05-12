Bryce Judd Sells 1,041 Shares of Control4 (CTRL) Stock

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) SVP Bryce Judd sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $23,495.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,495.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bryce Judd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 2nd, Bryce Judd sold 1,042 shares of Control4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $22,257.12.

On Thursday, March 1st, Bryce Judd sold 20,833 shares of Control4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $489,158.84.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Bryce Judd sold 19,073 shares of Control4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $476,252.81.

On Friday, February 16th, Bryce Judd sold 678 shares of Control4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $17,343.24.

Control4 traded down $0.07, reaching $23.88, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 185,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,918. Control4 has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.92 million, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of -0.30.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. Control4 had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. analysts predict that Control4 will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Control4 announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRL. ValuEngine upgraded Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Imperial Capital upgraded Control4 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.65 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub lowered Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Control4 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Control4 by 39.1% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 28,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Control4 by 14.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,968,000 after buying an additional 112,555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Control4 by 5.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Control4 in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Control4 in the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

