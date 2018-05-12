Brokerages Set Dolby Laboratories (DLB) PT at $65.20

Shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $6,081,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 722,044 shares of company stock worth $44,282,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $22,952,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 563,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,907,000 after acquiring an additional 362,095 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $16,138,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 837,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 217,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $12,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories traded up $0.05, reaching $62.75, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 427,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $301.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.37 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content.

