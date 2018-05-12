Brokerages Set Black Diamond Group (BDI) Target Price at $3.07

Shares of Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.70 to C$3.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Black Diamond Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$2.45 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.30 to C$3.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

In other Black Diamond Group news, insider Edward James Kernaghan purchased 37,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.29 per share, with a total value of C$86,333.00. Also, Director Steve Stein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$25,300.00. Insiders bought a total of 255,500 shares of company stock valued at $598,036 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Black Diamond Group traded up C$0.03, reaching C$2.95, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 18,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,184. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$3.65.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.02). Black Diamond Group had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.17 million.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through four segments: BOXX Modular, Black Diamond Camps & Lodging, Black Diamond Energy Services, and Black Diamond International. The BOXX Modular segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial institutions, resource industries, and government agencies in North America.

