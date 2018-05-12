Brokerages Expect Innospec (IOSP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innospec’s earnings. Innospec posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Innospec will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Innospec.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $360.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Innospec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

IOSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Innospec from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $94,307.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,828.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $247,957.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,112 shares of company stock valued at $832,724. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Innospec traded up $0.65, hitting $75.25, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 146,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,960. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.03. Innospec has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

