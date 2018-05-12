Brokerages Anticipate Apricus Biosciences (APRI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apricus Biosciences’ earnings. Apricus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apricus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apricus Biosciences.

Get Apricus Biosciences alerts:

Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APRI shares. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on Apricus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Apricus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apricus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apricus Biosciences stock. Healthcare Value Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Apricus Biosciences comprises approximately 0.6% of Healthcare Value Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Healthcare Value Capital LLC owned 0.66% of Apricus Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apricus Biosciences traded up $0.02, reaching $0.30, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,645. Apricus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.37.

About Apricus Biosciences

Apricus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. The company develops Vitaros, a topically-applied cream formulation of alprostadil used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; and RayVa, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat Raynaud's phenomenon associated with scleroderma.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apricus Biosciences (APRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apricus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apricus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.