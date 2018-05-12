Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 9.98%.

Bridgeline Digital traded up $0.01, hitting $1.59, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,413. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

BLIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

