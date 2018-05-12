Braskem (BAK) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.36 and last traded at $25.80. 47,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 276,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Braskem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS raised Braskem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braskem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Braskem alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.51). Braskem had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd were paid a $1.069 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 2nd. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Braskem by 35.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 382,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Braskem by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Braskem by 1,015.8% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 109,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in Braskem by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 91,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Braskem by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the period. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. Its Basic Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, such as ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; BTX products comprising benzene, para-xylene, and toluene; fuels, including automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary butyl ether, and methyl tertiary butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; and aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenates solvents, as well as specialties, such as isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.