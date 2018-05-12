Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

EPAY has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.86.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.95. 404,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 128.43 and a beta of 0.99. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $44.96.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $218,872.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,386.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $116,893.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,951.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,572 shares of company stock worth $1,183,614. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 191,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 35,354 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 53.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 91.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 29.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 504,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 113,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 31.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 70,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.