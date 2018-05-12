Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
EPAY has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.86.
Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.95. 404,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 128.43 and a beta of 0.99. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $44.96.
In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $218,872.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,386.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $116,893.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,951.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,572 shares of company stock worth $1,183,614. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 191,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 35,354 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 53.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 91.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 29.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 504,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 113,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 31.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 70,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.
