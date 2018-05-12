Blackstar (BSTAR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Blackstar (CURRENCY:BSTAR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Blackstar coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Blackstar has a market capitalization of $53,150.00 and $12.00 worth of Blackstar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blackstar has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005852 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005709 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00038078 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000553 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009759 BTC.

About Blackstar

BSTAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Blackstar’s total supply is 630,795,971 coins. Blackstar’s official Twitter account is @Blackstar_dev . The official website for Blackstar is blackstarotc.com

Buying and Selling Blackstar

Blackstar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackstar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackstar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blackstar using one of the exchanges listed above.

