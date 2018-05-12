BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (BKN) Director Purchases $19,973.71 in Stock

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Director Catherine A. Lynch purchased 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $19,973.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust traded up $0.01, hitting $13.86, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 19,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,174. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 68.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 139,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 56,257 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 386.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 44,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

