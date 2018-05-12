Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.36

News headlines about Blackrock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Core Bond Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Blackrock Core Bond Trust traded up $0.06, hitting $12.89, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 58,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,443. Blackrock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. It invests at least 75% of its assets in bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment. Its investments will include a range of bonds, including corporate bonds, the United States Government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities.

