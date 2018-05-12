BidaskClub Lowers Echostar (SATS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

SATS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echostar from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Echostar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Echostar from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echostar has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Echostar traded up $0.63, reaching $52.49, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 572,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,584. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.82. Echostar has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 8.98.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $501.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. Echostar had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Echostar will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Echostar news, Director Tom A. Ortolf sold 5,000 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $298,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rayner sold 4,000 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $235,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,073 shares of company stock valued at $776,626. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Echostar in the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Echostar by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Echostar by 90.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Echostar by 267,100.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Echostar by 539.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

