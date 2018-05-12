Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Primo Water (PRMW)

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

“We are maintaining our OUTPERFORM investment rating on PRMW and our price target remains $20. We continue to think that 2018 financial guidance is likely conservative and believe that several of Primo’s initiatives could drive above-average growth and margin expansion for at least the next three to five years. We arrive at our price target of $20 by attaching a 15x multiple to our 2018 adjusted EBITDA estimate. We assume approximately $250 million in net debt 12 months from now.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Primo Water traded down $0.14, hitting $14.22, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 346,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,383. The stock has a market cap of $448.36 million, a P/E ratio of -50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of -0.16. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Primo Water news, CFO David J. Mills sold 18,540 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $260,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mills sold 5,934 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $80,109.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Primo Water by 501.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 139,104 shares during the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,292,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 891,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,576,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

