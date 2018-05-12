Bank of America Lowers Sempra Energy (SRE) Price Target to $113.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $116.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase restated a neutral rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $121.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sempra Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.80.

Shares of Sempra Energy traded up $0.69, reaching $107.08, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,013. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $106.40 and a 52-week high of $107.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.19). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.05%.

In related news, VP G Joyce Rowland sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total transaction of $433,529.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,655 shares in the company, valued at $291,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Debra L. Reed sold 49,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $5,508,456.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 177,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,560,543.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,775 shares of company stock worth $6,142,993 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,631,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,205,919,000 after purchasing an additional 475,879 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,424,000 after purchasing an additional 85,865 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 28,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

