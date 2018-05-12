B. Riley Analysts Give TransMontaigne (TLP) a $45.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $45.00 price objective on TransMontaigne (NYSE:TLP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TLP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMontaigne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. UBS reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of TransMontaigne in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransMontaigne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransMontaigne from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.17.

Shares of TransMontaigne traded up $0.13, reaching $37.84, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 45,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $604.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.18. TransMontaigne has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.84.

TransMontaigne (NYSE:TLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). TransMontaigne had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. sell-side analysts expect that TransMontaigne will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is a positive change from TransMontaigne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. TransMontaigne’s dividend payout ratio is 142.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TransMontaigne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransMontaigne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in TransMontaigne by 19.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its stake in TransMontaigne by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 19,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in TransMontaigne by 5.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About TransMontaigne

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company operates through Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals, Southeast terminals, and West Coast terminals segments. It offers its services for companies engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.

