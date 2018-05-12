B. Riley Analysts Give Exterran Partners (USAC) a $21.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on Exterran Partners (NYSE:USAC) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating on shares of Exterran Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exterran Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $23.00 target price on shares of Exterran Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exterran Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.60.

USAC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 428,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 115.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Exterran Partners has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Exterran Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.39 million. Exterran Partners had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Exterran Partners will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. Exterran Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,312.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exterran Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 24,482,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,933,000 after acquiring an additional 154,524 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Morris Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Exterran Partners by 4,236.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exterran Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after acquiring an additional 69,609 shares during the period.

Exterran Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP is an independent provider of compression services in the United States. The Company provides compression services to its customers primarily in connection with infrastructure applications, including both allowing for the processing and transportation of natural gas through the domestic pipeline system and managing crude oil production through artificial lift processes.

