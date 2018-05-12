AxoGen, Inc (AXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post sales of $21.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.61 million and the highest is $21.80 million. AxoGen posted sales of $15.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $85.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.60 million to $86.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $119.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $120.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 61.66% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. AxoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXGN shares. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on AxoGen to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital set a $38.00 price objective on AxoGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on AxoGen from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. William Blair started coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

In other news, Director Jamie Mark Grooms sold 63,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $1,754,139.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at $161,233.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,013. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 339,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,558. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.87 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.81. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $44.90.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

