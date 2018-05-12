Armstrong Flooring (AFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $295.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) will post $295.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Armstrong Flooring’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.60 million to $295.90 million. Armstrong Flooring reported sales of $297.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Armstrong Flooring.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.24 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. Armstrong Flooring’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Armstrong Flooring from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 187,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 71,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFI traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 107,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.17 million, a P/E ratio of 63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.33. Armstrong Flooring has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

