ArcelorMittal SA (MT) Receives €31.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €32.23 ($38.36).

MT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.81) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs set a €37.00 ($44.05) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Commerzbank set a €33.00 ($39.29) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €36.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of AMS MT traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €26.65 ($31.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,510,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,000. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($21.10) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.62).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA (ArcelorMittal) is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. ArcelorMittal operates through five segments, which include NAFTA; Europe; Brazil; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), and Mining.

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.