Analyzing TransAlta (TAC) and Its Competitors

TransAlta (NYSE: TAC) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare TransAlta to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of TransAlta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

TransAlta has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta’s peers have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. TransAlta pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 72.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TransAlta and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta 0 1 1 0 2.50 TransAlta Competitors 447 2402 2068 60 2.35

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 8.43%. Given TransAlta’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TransAlta has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransAlta and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta $1.78 billion -$123.42 million -28.89 TransAlta Competitors $8.61 billion $463.37 million 11.86

TransAlta’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TransAlta. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TransAlta and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta -4.55% 0.19% 0.07% TransAlta Competitors -22.02% 4.57% -0.48%

Summary

TransAlta peers beat TransAlta on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. It generates and markets electricity through various generation facilities. The company has an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,546 megawatts of generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

