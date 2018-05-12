Analyzing AB Volvo (VLVLY) and The Competition

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS: VLVLY) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AB Volvo to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AB Volvo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Volvo 6.32% 21.74% 5.63% AB Volvo Competitors -15.53% -4.47% -3.65%

0.0% of AB Volvo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AB Volvo pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. AB Volvo pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 18.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

AB Volvo has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AB Volvo’s peers have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AB Volvo and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AB Volvo $39.24 billion $2.46 billion 14.81 AB Volvo Competitors $64.59 billion $3.07 billion 15.98

AB Volvo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AB Volvo. AB Volvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AB Volvo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Volvo 0 0 2 0 3.00 AB Volvo Competitors 456 1310 1658 112 2.40

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 8.10%. Given AB Volvo’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AB Volvo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

AB Volvo peers beat AB Volvo on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About AB Volvo

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD, Renault, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, UD, Prevost, and Nova Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders and haulers, and road machinery under the brand names of Volvo, SDLG, and Terex Trucks. In addition, the company offers diesel engines for leisure boats; marine propulsion systems; drive systems and engines for propulsion and auxiliary equipment, and marine generator sets; and industrial engines for use in container terminals, mines, and other industrial applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financial solutions, such as customer financing and leasing, dealer financing, and insurance; rental, preventive maintenance, assistance, and IT services; spare parts; and transport information systems. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. AB Volvo (publ) was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

