Analysts Set Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) PT at $323.80

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 324.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 340 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra set a CHF 340 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a CHF 346 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 317 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 296 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group traded up CHF 0.40, reaching CHF 314.20, on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,008. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

