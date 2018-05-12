Analysts Set Scotiabank (BNS) Price Target at $91.00

Scotiabank (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$91.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$86.00 price objective on Scotiabank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CSFB increased their price target on Scotiabank from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Scott Thomson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$77.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$154,520.00. Also, insider Andrew Branion sold 6,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.75, for a total value of C$498,597.00.

Scotiabank traded up C$0.07, reaching C$80.02, on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,574. Scotiabank has a 52 week low of C$73.31 and a 52 week high of C$85.50.

Scotiabank (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.10. Scotiabank had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 32.97%. The business had revenue of C$7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Scotiabank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

