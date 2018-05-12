Analysts Set Repligen (RGEN) Target Price at $44.25

Shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Repligen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.25. 522,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Repligen has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 12.22 and a quick ratio of 8.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 26,500 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,074,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,696 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $169,807.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,196 shares of company stock worth $6,118,517. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 38.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 21.7% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It manufactures and supplies Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins for use in the downstream purification of monoclonal antibodies; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media to increase cell growth and productivity in a bioreactor.

