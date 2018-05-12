Analysts Set Repligen (RGEN) Target Price at $44.25

Shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.
RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Repligen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.25. 522,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Repligen has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 12.22 and a quick ratio of 8.08.
In other Repligen news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 26,500 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,074,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,696 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $169,807.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,196 shares of company stock worth $6,118,517. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 38.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 21.7% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.
About Repligen
Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It manufactures and supplies Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins for use in the downstream purification of monoclonal antibodies; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media to increase cell growth and productivity in a bioreactor.
