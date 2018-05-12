Analysts Expect American Assets Trust (AAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. American Assets Trust posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.16). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Mizuho raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 64,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,109,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 105,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,431,547.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 920,501 shares of company stock worth $30,001,704 in the last 90 days. 34.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 82.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

AAT stock remained flat at $$35.25 on Friday. 215,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,178. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

