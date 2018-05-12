Analysts Expect Aegion Co. (AEGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aegion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Aegion reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Aegion will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aegion.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of Aegion stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. 85,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,198. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $794.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72. Aegion has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $28.19.

In other Aegion news, CAO Michael D. White sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $96,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aegion in the first quarter worth $1,670,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aegion by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Aegion by 6.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 180,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aegion by 6.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aegion by 245.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

